8X8 PROTOCOL Reaches Market Cap of $758,613.76 (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $758,613.76 and approximately $5,487.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 46.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000200 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000211 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 39.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002042 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000422 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

