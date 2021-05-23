$6.66 Billion in Sales Expected for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) will report sales of $6.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for US Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.76 billion and the lowest is $6.61 billion. US Foods reported sales of $4.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year sales of $27.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.98 billion to $27.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $29.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.11 billion to $30.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. US Foods’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

USFD stock opened at $37.99 on Friday. US Foods has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of -51.34 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

In other US Foods news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $54,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,267,949. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $5,208,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,650,221. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,723 shares of company stock valued at $5,538,652. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

