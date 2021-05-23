$57.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) will post $57.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.03 billion to $60.04 billion. Exxon Mobil reported sales of $32.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year sales of $238.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $231.04 billion to $251.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $249.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $234.72 billion to $265.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.46.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $58.92. 20,792,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,052,964. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.84. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

