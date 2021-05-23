517,804 Shares in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Purchased by Clarus Group Inc.

Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 517,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,000. AdvanSix makes up about 2.3% of Clarus Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the first quarter worth about $362,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,367,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $445,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ASIX traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.43. 182,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,162. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.34. The company has a market cap of $853.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $33.28.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 5.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Willem L. Blindenbach sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $102,312.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,075 shares of company stock worth $114,328 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASIX. TheStreet raised AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

AdvanSix Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.