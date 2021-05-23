$5.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to report $5.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.61 billion and the lowest is $5.22 billion. Occidental Petroleum reported sales of $2.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 84.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year sales of $21.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.28 billion to $22.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $20.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.44 billion to $22.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.26.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,212,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,303,852. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $32.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average of $22.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.02%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,126,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $296,285,000 after buying an additional 3,207,782 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,429,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,571,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,293,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,571 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

