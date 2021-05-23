4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) Coverage Initiated at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of 4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of 4D pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.
LBPS stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.04. 18,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,430. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.04. The company has a market cap of $181.39 million, a P/E ratio of -29.84 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. 4D pharma has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $15.50.
4D pharma Company Profile
4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company develops therapeutic candidates, such as MRx0518; MRx-4DP000 for the treatment of asthma and COVID-19; MRx0029 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease.
