4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) Coverage Initiated at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of 4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of 4D pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get 4D pharma alerts:

LBPS stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.04. 18,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,430. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.04. The company has a market cap of $181.39 million, a P/E ratio of -29.84 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. 4D pharma has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $15.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in 4D pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Ursa Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in 4D pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 4D pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 4D pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

4D pharma Company Profile

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company develops therapeutic candidates, such as MRx0518; MRx-4DP000 for the treatment of asthma and COVID-19; MRx0029 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for 4D pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.