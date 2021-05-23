$4.91 Billion in Sales Expected for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will post sales of $4.91 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.95 billion and the lowest is $4.89 billion. SYNNEX reported sales of $5.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full-year sales of $20.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.08 billion to $20.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $20.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.37 billion to $21.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.11.

Shares of NYSE:SNX traded up $0.53 on Monday, reaching $122.81. The company had a trading volume of 180,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,116. SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $38.64 and a twelve month high of $126.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 5.85%.

In related news, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $234,715.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,428,805. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $582,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,225.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,017 shares of company stock worth $4,417,123 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

