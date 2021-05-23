$4.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) will report sales of $4.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.43 billion and the lowest is $4.25 billion. Genuine Parts posted sales of $3.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full year sales of $17.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.53 billion to $17.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $18.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.27 billion to $18.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.50.

In related news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,731,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $475,157,000 after acquiring an additional 86,421 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,474,000 after acquiring an additional 130,953 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,878,000 after buying an additional 195,329 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,727,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $173,507,000 after buying an additional 104,436 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,713,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,014,000 after buying an additional 155,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPC traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $131.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,058. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.10. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $76.24 and a twelve month high of $135.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.57, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

