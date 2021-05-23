$4.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report sales of $4.12 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $4.22 billion. Stanley Black & Decker reported sales of $3.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full year sales of $16.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.56 billion to $16.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $17.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.06 billion to $20.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWK. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.55.

Shares of NYSE SWK traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.11. The stock had a trading volume of 962,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,163. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.72. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $120.87 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 30.97%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,079.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,015 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davis Rea LTD. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% in the first quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 34,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth $3,055,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 992,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,241,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

