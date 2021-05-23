2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Receives $55.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.11.

TWOU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get 2U alerts:

2U stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.53. The stock had a trading volume of 744,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. 2U has a fifty-two week low of $28.45 and a fifty-two week high of $59.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 0.98.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. 2U had a negative return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that 2U will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in 2U by 109.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in 2U during the first quarter worth $34,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in 2U during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in 2U during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of 2U by 236.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.