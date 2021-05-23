2,947 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Bought by Bell Bank

Bell Bank bought a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $527,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 258.3% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD raised its holdings in Citigroup by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 40,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the period. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE C traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.65. The stock had a trading volume of 18,544,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,672,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $77.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus raised their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

