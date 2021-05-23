$27.94 Million in Sales Expected for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) will post $27.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.94 million and the highest is $31.67 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics posted sales of $33.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $128.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $102.79 million to $172.31 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $215.20 million, with estimates ranging from $166.68 million to $284.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 357.73% and a negative net margin of 177.34%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KPTI shares. Barclays cut their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of KPTI traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $9.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $21.82.

In other news, EVP Jatin Shah acquired 23,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $199,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $49,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 920,152 shares in the company, valued at $11,400,683.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

