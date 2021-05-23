2,493 Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Purchased by South Shore Capital Advisors

South Shore Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,717. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.74. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

