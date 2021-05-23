24,793 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Bought by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000. Boston Family Office LLC owned about 0.08% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 89,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 46,950 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 414.0% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 24,037 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,014,000. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1,387.5% during the 1st quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 60,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 56,428 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JMST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.06. The company had a trading volume of 313,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,242. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.04. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.86 and a 12-month high of $52.16.

