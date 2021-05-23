$225.45 Million in Sales Expected for Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) will post $225.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bally’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $241.80 million and the lowest is $212.70 million. Bally’s posted sales of $28.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 679.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full-year sales of $958.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $906.40 million to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bally’s.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.12). Bally’s had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.56 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BALY shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lifted their target price on Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bally’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.40.

In other Bally’s news, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $745,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,252.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen H. Capp sold 56,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $3,930,354.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 254,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,808,064.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 975,563 shares of company stock valued at $54,696,925. Insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Bally’s by 194.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

BALY stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,318. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.70 and a beta of 2.58. Bally’s has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $75.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.35.

Bally's Company Profile

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

