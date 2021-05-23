$209.43 Million in Sales Expected for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) will post sales of $209.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $208.00 million and the highest is $212.00 million. Casella Waste Systems posted sales of $188.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full year sales of $826.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $822.40 million to $830.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $886.83 million, with estimates ranging from $859.50 million to $911.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.87 million.

CWST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

NASDAQ CWST traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $68.45. The stock had a trading volume of 109,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.95. Casella Waste Systems has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $69.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.93.

In other news, CEO John W. Casella sold 31,702 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $1,895,145.56. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 1,526 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $98,411.74. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,304. Insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter worth $27,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 36.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

