2,000 Shares in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Purchased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SSO. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 26,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

Shares of SSO stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,243,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,081. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.05. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52-week low of $56.49 and a 52-week high of $116.11.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.