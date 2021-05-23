$2.85 Million in Sales Expected for Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) will report sales of $2.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Biomerica’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.74 million. Biomerica posted sales of $2.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full-year sales of $8.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.09 million to $9.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $28.14 million, with estimates ranging from $22.99 million to $33.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Biomerica.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Biomerica had a negative net margin of 61.55% and a negative return on equity of 45.06%.

Biomerica stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $3.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,058. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.86. The firm has a market cap of $46.25 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of -0.73. Biomerica has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $12.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biomerica by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biomerica by 20.0% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biomerica by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Biomerica by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Biomerica during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 24.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

