$2.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) will report sales of $2.57 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.14 billion. Targa Resources reported sales of $1.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full year sales of $11.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.92 billion to $14.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $11.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.38 billion to $14.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRGP. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Shares of NYSE TRGP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,459,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94 and a beta of 3.05. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $39.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $651,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 636,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,746,878.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,221 shares of company stock worth $3,829,611 over the last ninety days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

