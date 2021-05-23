$2.54 EPS Expected for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will post earnings per share of $2.54 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.64. Arista Networks posted earnings of $2.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full-year earnings of $10.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.01 to $10.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.71 to $13.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANET. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.85.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,757,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,765 shares in the company, valued at $5,450,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.04, for a total transaction of $592,028.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,564.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,741,328 over the last 90 days. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,575,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 73.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,270,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,671,000 after buying an additional 536,680 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 436.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,528,000 after buying an additional 381,356 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,865,000 after purchasing an additional 234,774 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 32.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,488,000 after purchasing an additional 164,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET stock traded down $3.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $332.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,738. The company has a 50 day moving average of $317.76 and a 200 day moving average of $297.18. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.18. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $192.96 and a 12-month high of $338.60.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

