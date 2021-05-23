190,500 Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Purchased by Cqs Us LLC

Cqs Us LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 190,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $21,673,000. Simon Property Group makes up about 1.5% of Cqs Us LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cqs Us LLC owned about 0.06% of Simon Property Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 45,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 159,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,144,000 after acquiring an additional 41,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.38. 1,854,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,812,328. The company has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $53.88 and a one year high of $128.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.05 and a 200 day moving average of $100.99.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 57.08%.

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.73.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

