186,091 Shares in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Acquired by Clarus Group Inc.

Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 186,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Amplify Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 12,768 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Amplify Energy by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 62,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 31,649 shares during the period. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in Amplify Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

AMPY traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.63. 379,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,618. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 4.14. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.79.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.61). Amplify Energy had a negative net margin of 53.66% and a negative return on equity of 257.95%. Analysts predict that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Anthony William Lopez sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $61,380.00. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amplify Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

