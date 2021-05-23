17,280 Shares in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Purchased by Cypress Capital Management LLC WY

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JKS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 116.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JKS shares. UBS Group upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Shares of JKS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,284,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,932. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $90.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.25). JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

