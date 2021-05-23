1,518 Shares in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Acquired by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,518 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,860,000 after purchasing an additional 18,979 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $805,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. 66.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBTX traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.40. The company had a trading volume of 155,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,515. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.90. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.42 and a 52 week high of $80.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 31.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.28%.

In other Independent Bank Group news, EVP James P. Tippit sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $48,418.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,783 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,453,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,123 shares of company stock worth $8,764,094. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist increased their target price on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.92.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

