$144.99 Million in Sales Expected for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) will announce sales of $144.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Repligen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $141.02 million and the highest is $149.80 million. Repligen reported sales of $87.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Repligen will report full year sales of $585.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $577.30 million to $590.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $691.00 million, with estimates ranging from $655.00 million to $730.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RGEN. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.20.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $180.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.14 and a beta of 0.83. Repligen has a one year low of $109.38 and a one year high of $228.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.51.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $4,165,161.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,210,464.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,559 shares of company stock worth $13,203,676. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Repligen during the first quarter valued at about $457,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Repligen in the first quarter worth about $9,010,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Repligen in the first quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

