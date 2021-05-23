$141.24 Million in Sales Expected for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) will report sales of $141.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $135.32 million and the highest is $145.83 million. 3D Systems posted sales of $112.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full year sales of $586.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $578.66 million to $595.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $626.90 million, with estimates ranging from $622.88 million to $630.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. 3D Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

DDD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley raised their price objective on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Shares of NYSE:DDD traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.14. The company had a trading volume of 11,306,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,874,412. 3D Systems has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.14.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,573 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $237,786.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,309.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.71 per share, for a total transaction of $101,311.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 547,335 shares in the company, valued at $13,524,647.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,573 shares of company stock worth $596,787 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,463,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,317,108 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $202,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,839 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,343,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 161.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,143,547 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $58,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,775 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,380,676 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $24,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,151 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

