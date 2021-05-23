10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $480 million-$500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $494.98 million.

NASDAQ TXG traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $158.17. The stock had a trading volume of 824,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,332. 10x Genomics has a 52-week low of $72.04 and a 52-week high of $203.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.74 and a 200-day moving average of $166.53.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 160.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. Equities research analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

TXG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $183.70.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $2,291,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,955,726.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $2,937,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,424,217.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 217,832 shares of company stock worth $39,220,154. 11.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

