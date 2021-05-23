10,344 Shares in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Acquired by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 4.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,443,000 after buying an additional 7,877 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,877,000 after buying an additional 591,090 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Raymond James by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Raymond James by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Raymond James by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 85,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,174,000 after buying an additional 12,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,264 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $151,048.00. Also, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 10,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $1,179,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,147.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,411 shares of company stock valued at $4,664,036 over the last quarter. 10.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RJF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Raymond James from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.36.

Shares of NYSE:RJF traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $133.50. 626,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,572. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $63.91 and a 52 week high of $138.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.87. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.26.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

