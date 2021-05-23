$10.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to post $10.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Best Buy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.10 billion to $10.93 billion. Best Buy posted sales of $8.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full-year sales of $46.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.61 billion to $48.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $47.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.03 billion to $48.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 10,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $1,292,070.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,516 shares in the company, valued at $23,153,239.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $282,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,643,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,600,588 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,203,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,227,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,419,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,803 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,409,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,939 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,294,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $228,950,000 after purchasing an additional 471,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,555 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $71,904,000 after purchasing an additional 371,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $114.93 on Friday. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $75.23 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

