$1.83 EPS Expected for Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) to report $1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.94 and the lowest is $1.76. Cambridge Bancorp reported earnings of $1.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $7.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cambridge Bancorp.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 21.52%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 288.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 3,920.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. 46.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CATC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,259. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.96 and a 200 day moving average of $77.32. The company has a market cap of $609.70 million, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.53. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1 year low of $47.75 and a 1 year high of $89.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.36%.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

Read More: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cambridge Bancorp (CATC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.