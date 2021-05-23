$1.63 Billion in Sales Expected for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) will report $1.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.66 billion and the lowest is $1.60 billion. CenterPoint Energy reported sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full year sales of $7.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $7.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $8.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CenterPoint Energy.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

CNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.91.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.71. 2,684,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,911,367. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day moving average is $22.42. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.98. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $25.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $697,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Lesar bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,652,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,011,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,659 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,400,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701,690 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,591,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,466 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,403,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,118,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,965,000 after acquiring an additional 302,251 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CenterPoint Energy (CNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.