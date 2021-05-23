-$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) will post ($0.94) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.80) and the lowest is ($1.22). AMC Entertainment posted earnings of ($5.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 82.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($3.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.23) to ($2.86). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AMC Entertainment.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.18 million. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was down 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.22) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Loop Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

Shares of AMC traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,937,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,711,072. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.31. AMC Entertainment has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.85.

In other AMC Entertainment news, Director Kathleen M. Pawlus sold 14,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $201,045.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,110.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $430,883.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,130.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,859,074 shares of company stock worth $25,910,149. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 340.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,334,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,088,000 after buying an additional 21,123,735 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 334.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,218,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,493,000 after buying an additional 4,788,996 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 269.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,770,000 after buying an additional 2,697,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 572.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 273.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMC Entertainment (AMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.