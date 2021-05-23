-$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will report earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.58). Alaska Air Group posted earnings of ($3.54) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full year earnings of ($2.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.71) to ($1.32). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $8.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALK. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.17.

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 8,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total transaction of $576,553.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 124,527 shares in the company, valued at $8,685,758.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,224 shares of company stock valued at $7,519,018 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALK stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.07. 1,083,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,594. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $30.32 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.81.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

