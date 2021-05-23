$0.55 EPS Expected for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. The Coca-Cola posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Coca-Cola.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,033,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,400,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

