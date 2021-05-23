$0.47 EPS Expected for Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) will announce $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Meritor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.42. Meritor posted earnings per share of ($0.47) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritor will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Meritor.

Get Meritor alerts:

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Meritor had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MTOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

NYSE:MTOR traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.47. The company had a trading volume of 687,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,785. Meritor has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $33.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 2.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Meritor in the 4th quarter worth $23,151,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meritor in the 4th quarter worth $609,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Meritor by 663.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 636,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,721,000 after purchasing an additional 552,990 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in Meritor in the 4th quarter worth $11,449,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meritor in the 1st quarter worth $11,042,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meritor (MTOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.