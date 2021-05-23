$0.42 EPS Expected for Largo Resources Ltd. Common Shares (NYSE:LGO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Largo Resources Ltd. Common Shares (NYSE:LGO) will announce $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Largo Resources Ltd. Common Shares’ earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Largo Resources Ltd. Common Shares will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $1.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Largo Resources Ltd. Common Shares.

Largo Resources Ltd. Common Shares (NYSE:LGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10).

Several research firms have recently commented on LGO. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Largo Resources Ltd. Common Shares from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Largo Resources Ltd. Common Shares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.60 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE LGO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.26. The stock had a trading volume of 187,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,982. Largo Resources Ltd. Common Shares has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.71.

Largo Resources Ltd. Common Shares Company Profile

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of vanadium and tungsten projects in Brazil and Canada. It focuses in the production of vanadium flake, purity vanadium flake and purity vanadium powder. The firm also holds interest in the Maracas Menchen Mine, which is located in Bahia, Brazil; Campo Alegre, an iron vanadium property located in Bahia, Brazil; Currais Novos, a tungsten project located in Brazil.

