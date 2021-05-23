-$0.37 EPS Expected for Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.33). Applied Genetic Technologies posted earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.83). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.23). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Genetic Technologies.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01.

Several brokerages have commented on AGTC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Applied Genetic Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Applied Genetic Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Genetic Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 826.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 74,942 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,732,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after buying an additional 114,221 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. 33.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGTC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.26. 664,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.21. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $9.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.