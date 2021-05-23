$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ferro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Ferro posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ferro will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Ferro had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $288.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FOE shares. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferro in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. G.Research lowered shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Gabelli reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ferro in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of Ferro stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,319. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.95. Ferro has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

In other Ferro news, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $243,517.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 243,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,301.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $175,012.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 858,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,275,085.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferro by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 742,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,860,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferro by 11.3% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 87,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,943 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferro by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ferro by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferro by 0.5% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 948,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

