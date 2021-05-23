$0.27 EPS Expected for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Healthcare Services Group posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.19. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $407.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.12 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1,046.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 90,717 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $562,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period.

HCSG traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.58. 277,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.42. Healthcare Services Group has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.88%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

