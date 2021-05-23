$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) will announce $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Yamana Gold’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Yamana Gold reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Yamana Gold.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AUY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold to $10.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Yamana Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.65.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 116,632,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $665,974,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975,256 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 91.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,387,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,839,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631,896 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth $68,553,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Yamana Gold by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,701,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,627,000 after acquiring an additional 560,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Yamana Gold by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,380,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,137 shares in the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AUY traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.21. The company had a trading volume of 13,324,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,249,506. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $7.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0263 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

