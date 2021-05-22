ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 223 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,507 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $276,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 363.3% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 17,850 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 3,446 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 12.3% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 13,428 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $231.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,601,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,512. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $178.88 and a 12 month high of $238.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.35. The company has a market capitalization of $172.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.37.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

