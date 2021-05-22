ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $538,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 16.9% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 23,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX increased its position in shares of Amgen by 162.5% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 3,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 47,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,757,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $251.01. 2,177,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,701,193. The company has a market cap of $144.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.41. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

