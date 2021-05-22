ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,715 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in NIKE by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $18,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,663,015,000 after buying an additional 1,649,988 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 55.6% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 58,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.66. 5,329,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,370,655. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.35 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.