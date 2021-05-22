ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total value of $2,044,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,089,293.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total value of $9,045,577.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,927,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,799 shares of company stock worth $34,090,835. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.95.

ISRG stock traded down $7.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $824.99. The stock had a trading volume of 507,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,972. The firm has a market cap of $97.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $822.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $774.42. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $543.03 and a 52-week high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.