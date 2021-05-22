ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,991 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 7,200.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock traded up $3.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,084,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,760,492. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $114.23 and a 52-week high of $227.08. The company has a market cap of $112.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $479,094.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,525.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,040,002 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.89.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

