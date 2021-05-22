Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 230.6% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Morningstar news, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 4,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.93, for a total transaction of $959,813.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robin Diamonte sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $66,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,148.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,700 shares of company stock valued at $47,597,324 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MORN opened at $236.27 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.19 and a fifty-two week high of $270.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $245.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 58.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

