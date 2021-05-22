Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 9,057 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,057 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,104,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,608,000 after buying an additional 3,465,181 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,584,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,643 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,020,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,170,000 after purchasing an additional 279,802 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 274.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,348,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,158,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,061,000 after purchasing an additional 66,445 shares in the last quarter.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $2,022,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,155,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,795,481.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DRH has been the subject of several research reports. Truist upped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.48.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average of $9.05. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -34.85 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $72.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.26 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

