Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,344 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 14.5% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $45.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 67.12 and a beta of 1.26. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $53.14.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SKX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.11.

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $762,400.00. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $4,765,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 533,576 shares of company stock worth $20,569,897. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

