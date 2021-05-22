Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 146.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $68.07 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.17.

In other news, SVP Kyle B. Levine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $136,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,224 shares of company stock valued at $7,519,018. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

