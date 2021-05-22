Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $575,000 Stock Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 266,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $522,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,363,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,641,000 after acquiring an additional 109,174 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 35,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROIC stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.73 and a beta of 1.47.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 11.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $523,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,174.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ROIC shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.64.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

